Aaron Judge explains why he hopes to bypass rehab assignment in return to NY Yankees

The New York Yankees are eagerly awaiting Aaron Judge's return to the lineup after the star slugger addressed his decision to skip a minor-league rehab assignment.

With the New York Yankees anticipating Aaron Judge’s return from the injured list, the team captain addressed his preference to bypass a minor-league rehab assignment.

“I didn’t rehab in ‘23 when I missed probably the same amount of time. Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a Minor League game? I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I’ve got a sense of what I need to do on the field and how to manage it,” Judge told reporters on Thursday, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Manager Aaron Boone also addressed Judge’s timeline, noting that while the slugger’s recovery is progressing, the process remains fluid and subject to potential setbacks.

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Judge is set to take live batting practice for the second time, a critical milestone that will determine if the slugger is ready to take the next step in his rehabilitation.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks on the field.

Aaron Boone provides update on Judge’s rehab

Yankees manager has remained candid about Judge’s recovery, cautioning that the outfielder’s rehab timeline remains fluid and could still encounter minor adjustments or setbacks along the way.

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Boone also confirmed that despite Giancarlo Stanton’s presence on the injured list, Judge’s defensive role will not change. Once activated, the team plans to plug Judge right back into his regular spot on the field rather than shifting him to full-time designated hitter duties.

His return cannot come soon enough for New York. With the postseason rapidly approaching, the Yankees rely heavily on their depth to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in a heated American League East race.