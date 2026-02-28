NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone delivers strong message on ace prospect following dominant spring performance

The New York Yankees are preparing for a new MLB campaign with a clear objective: moving past last season’s disappointing exit in the Division Series at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. As the squad ramps up in Florida, manager Aaron Boone has highlighted the emergence of a young prospect who has been the talk of camp.

Carlos Lagrange, a 22-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, has been raising eyebrows throughout spring training. Standing 6-foot-7, Lagrange has combined elite velocity with improved command. In his recent outings, he has maintained a 1.59 ERA, striking out six batters over 5 2/3 innings of work while consistently touching triple digits on the radar gun.

“The thing I’ve been pleased with with Carlos is, obviously, the stuff jumps out at you—the big fastball and the slider/changeup are really good pitches for him—but the strike-throwing has been there,” Boone told the New York Post following a Yankees victory over the Blue Jays.

Lagrange reached 102.1 mph on Friday, recording the three hardest pitches of any pitcher in MLB this spring. His electric performances led Boone to draw comparisons to a former Bronx favorite, four-time All-Star Dellin Betances.

“I think back to when Dellin was at his best,” Boone added. “Dellin was taller and even a little different, but when he was on, you’d just see some consistently really bad swings against him. So I think Carlos has a very bright future”.

Aaron Judge sees ‘frontline’ potential

Lagrange’s performance has not gone unnoticed by the clubhouse leaders. Captain Aaron Judge, who faced the youngster in live batting practice earlier this month, believes the Dominican has the ceiling of a top-tier rotation piece.

“Carlos’ potential is to be a frontline starter for the New York Yankees,” Judge said, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “That’s what you need if you’re going to play in the Bronx. You’ve got to have that demeanor… I’m excited about his stuff, his personality, and his presence—he’s going to be a special player for us”.