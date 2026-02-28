Saints deliver tough news to Derek Carr amid hopes of joining a Super Bowl contender

Recently, Derek Carr revealed his desire to return to the NFL — but only to join a Super Bowl contender. The New Orleans Saints still hold his rights, and the franchise has delivered some tough news regarding his potential comeback.

Prior to the 2025 NFL season, Carr informed the Saints that he would retire from football. A few months later, the veteran quarterback appears eager to return, but only if a legitimate Super Bowl contender shows interest.

However, there is bad news for the signal-caller. According to Mike Florio of NBC, not only have the Saints not received an offer from a contender, they have not received any offer at all to acquire Carr’s rights.

Derek Carr may have to lower his standards

During this offseason, Carr has repeatedly stated that he wants another chance to win a Super Bowl. However, that opportunity may not come as a starting quarterback, as he likely hopes.

At the moment, true Super Bowl contenders do not have pressing needs at quarterback — which is part of the reason they are contenders. On top of that, Carr has not played in over a year, and his last season was far from his best.

As things stand, Carr seems to have three options: remain retired, join a Super Bowl contender as a backup, or sign with a team that has potential and attempt to turn it into a contender with his arrival.

Following news of his possible return, rumors linked him to multiple teams. Some reports even suggested he could have competed with Aaron Rodgers for a spot with the Minnesota Vikings. However, it now appears that teams are either not interested or unwilling to offer him the role he expects.

Derek Carr needs the Saints’ help

When Carr informed the Saints of his retirement decision, the NFC South franchise placed him on the reserve/retired list. That designation means New Orleans still holds his rights, and any interested team must negotiate with the Saints to acquire him.

One possible reason no team has inquired about Carr is the potential cost. Franchises may be unwilling to surrender a draft pick or player in exchange for a quarterback coming out of retirement.

For that reason, Carr may need to approach the Saints’ front office to explore the possibility of a release, which would clear a simpler path for him to sign with any team willing to take a chance on his comeback.