Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love cements himself as top RB prospect in 2026 NFL Draft after posting 4.3-second 40-yard dash

Notre Dame really has produced one of the best running back prospects for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Star Jeremiyah Love came into the combine with lots of hype, and after posting a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, he has cemented his name as the top guy in his position.

Standing at six-feet tall, Love is a big back, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a rocket-fast player. His speed is a total difference-maker. His 4.36 time is the second-fastest time at this year’s combine, only behind Arkansas’ Mike Washington’s 4.33-second dash.

It’s not usual to be a top 10 pick if you are a running back. In fact, he could be the first RB taken in the top five since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Ashton Jeanty was the sixth-overall pick last year, though he had an underwhelming season as a rookie for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Love had an amazing farewell to his College Football career

In 2025, Notre Dame relied heavily on Love to produce. Love had 199 carries for 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He pairs his athleticism with elite production. Love ended his College Football career with a 6.7 yards per attempt and 36 touchdowns.

Love also had some input in the passing game. He had two straight seasons of 230+ passing yards. However, that’s still the area where could improve the most. Still, he will be more than an incredible addition for any team that drafts him.

Are there any real weaknesses to Love’s game?

Jeremiyah Love is an explosive, high-cut runner whose game is defined by game-changing speed rather than interior refinement. While a dynamic playmaker, he often relies on risky plays and athletic recovery to mask his pile-moving power and choppy transitions through the hole.

His primary developmental hurdles involve improving his patience behind the line and smoothing out his lateral cuts to maintain momentum. Now, some of these aspects are fixable, others not so much. Still, Love could be a top-tier back in the NFL.