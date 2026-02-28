Steelers will reportedly release Aaron Rodgers teammate before 2026 NFL free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2026 season surrounded by uncertainty and high expectations. With Mike McCarthy stepping in as the team’s new head coach, the franchise is clearly embracing change, but questions remain about how quickly that transition can translate into wins. McCarthy’s offensive pedigree brings optimism, yet implementing a new system while competing in a loaded AFC won’t be a simple task.

Adding to the intrigue is Aaron Rodgers’ situation and the long-term outlook at quarterback. If Rodgers decides to retire, the spotlight would immediately shift to Will Howard as a potential franchise signal-caller. While Howard has shown flashes of promise, handing him the keys to a team with playoff aspirations is a massive gamble. The organization must decide whether to fully commit to his development or go with a veteran insurance option.

Beyond quarterback, the roster still has notable gaps particularly at wide receiver. The lack of a proven WR2 threatens to limit the offense, especially in critical moments against elite defenses. If the Steelers want to maximize their chances for 2026, they may need to make decisive roster moves to stabilize the depth chart and clarify the direction of the franchise.

Who will Steelers release?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to release veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson. The move signals both a cap-saving measure and a vote of confidence in the team’s younger depth options.

According to a report from Mike De Fabo, the decision is already in motion. “The Steelers are planning to release OT Calvin Anderson, per source. They’ll save $2M of his $2.415 cap hit in 2026. The OT position is fluid. Troy Fautanu was solid in his first healthy season and backup Dylan Cook played fine in a small sample size. But Broderick Jones is recovering from neck surgery and now Anderson (who endured a late-season knee injury) is out of the picture.”

The Steelers need the offensive line to remain a strong unit amid the uncertainty at the quarterback position. If Aaron Rodgers returns, his lack of mobility was already evident last season, and if the responsibility falls on Will Howard, he would be a name with no NFL experience.

