Former NY Mets and 2x All-Star outfielder signs with Royals to join Bobby Witt Jr.

The New York Mets have lost quite a few names during this MLB offseason. In hopes of upgrading the team and help Bobby Witt Jr, the Kansas City Royals looked at a former orange-and-blue player to reinforce their roster.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Royals agreed to a Major League deal with outfielder Starling Marte, who played for the Mets for the last four seasons.

An All-Star in 2016 and 2022, Marte has put together a stellar MLB career. Now, at 37 years old, he will join forces with elite shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. with the hopes of elevating the Royals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Marte have something left in the tank?

His role has shifted from a premier outfielder to more of a part-time yet valuable player. He is also a reliable designated-hitter, and is seen as a veteran leader in the locker room.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

In 2025, he batted .270 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and a .745 OPS with the Mets, where he was mostly a DH. The fact is Marte is no longer an All-Star caliber player, but he is a very solid option for a team like the Royals.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets’ Freddy Peralta gives two-word answer on contract extension talks

He is a role player, Bobby Witt Jr. is the absolute star

The Royals shouldn’t expect Marte to go ballistic. That’s what Bobby Witt Jr. is there for. The Royals are seen as a contender to witn the 2026 AL Central. The team also has a solid rotation, and with Marte, they’re adding depth in their batting, which is what they need.

Advertisement