NY Yankees fans put Jazz Chisholm Jr. on blast after hot take on his struggles at home

New York Yankees fans responded candidly after Jazz Chisholm Jr. voiced a controversial opinion on Yankee Stadium and how it affects his numbers.

After going through so much trouble and barely avoiding arbitration, the New York Yankees expected much more from Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the 2026 MLB season. Instead, he’s struggled to put up strong numbers, and fans have had enough.

All season long, Chisholm Jr. has heard the noise at Yankee Stadium and the murmurs as he walked back to the dugout after striking out, which has happened plenty of times. This time, however, the two-time All-Star drew the fans’ ire on social media.

During an interview on the New York Post, Chisholm Jr. was asked to drop a hot take about the MLB, and his comment sparked some harsh criticism from Yankees fans. “Yankee Stadium is not a [left-handed batters] ballpark,” Chisholm Jr. stated. He went on to name the Houston Astros’ stadium as the ballpark he feels most confident playing in. “I don’t even need [batting practice],” he added.

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Fans react to Chisholm Jr.’s comment

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for fans to take their anger out on Chisholm Jr. after he pointed out that Yankee Stadium’s design isn’t ideal for left-handed hitters. With numbers that disappointing, no fan in the Bronx was going to tolerate that kind of excuse from a player making $10 million.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

“If I was hitting like Jazz, I would say this too,” an user on X replied to the original post with Chisholm Jr.’s comment. “Doesn’t give you an advantage when your swinging at pitches in the dirt,” another fan wrote. “He’s batting under .230 it’s possible he just cannot hit. It’s not the ballpark,” another fan stated.

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Clearly, the fanbase in the Bronx didn’t take Jazz’s comments lightly. Had anybody else said it, fans might have laughed. But with Chisholm Jr. struggling the way he has this season, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

Chisholm Jr.’s stats in 2026

So far in the 2026 MLB season, Chisholm Jr. has totaled 53 runs, 81 hits, 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. He has also posted a career second-worst .220 batting average, .295 on-base percentage, .398 slugging percentage, and .694 OPS. Those are all his worst marks since his rookie season with the Miami Marlins in 2020, when he played just 21 games.

All things considered, this is arguably the worst season of his career—and the one in which he is making the most money. Moreover, despite his claim that Yankee Stadium doesn’t play to his advantage, his numbers on the road aren’t any better than they are at home.

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According to ESPN, Chisholm Jr. owns a .219 batting average, .294 OBP, .425 SLG, and .719 OPS at home in 2026. On the road this season, he has a .220 batting average, .296 OBP, .378 SLG, and .674 OPS. The biggest gap comes in slugging percentage, which undercuts Chisholm Jr.’s hot take, as he has hit for more power at home than on the road.

Chisholm Jr. likes to play in Houston

As for his confidence playing at the Astros’ home, there is some statistical truth to his statement. This season, Chisholm Jr. recorded a 1.167 OPS at Daikin Park (formerly Minute Maid Park), which only trails his production at Citi Field (New York Mets) and Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals). Playing against the Astros on the road, Chisholm Jr. has recorded four runs, five hits, five RBIs, and a home run this season.