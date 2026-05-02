NY Yankees receive encouraging Giancarlo Stanton update amid Cole, Rodon nearing return

The New York Yankees received a positive update on Giancarlo Stanton as the veteran slugger continues his recovery from a calf issue, with additional reinforcements also on the horizon in the form of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon nearing their returns to the rotation.

Yankees clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits reported on X that Stanton’s recovery is progressing steadily. “Giancarlo Stanton said his calf is improving. Hit in cage yesterday and will hit again tomorrow. Doing workout in pool today. Seems encouraged by progress,” she wrote, signaling continued optimism around his rehab process.

Stanton has battled injuries throughout his Yankees tenure, appearing in 158 games in 2018 and 139 in 2021, but never exceeding 114 games in any other season since joining New York. His availability remains a key factor for a Yankees lineup that continues to rely on his power production when healthy.

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Yankees inch closer to full-strength rotation with Cole, Rodon progress

While Stanton works his way back and Will Warren remains confident in the rotation, the Yankees are also tracking progress from their pitching core, with both Cole and Rodon expected to return before the end of June. Their rehab outings have provided encouraging signs for a rotation that has performed well despite missing key arms.

Giancarlo Stanton continues recovery work. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Rodon’s most recent rehab start featured 75 pitches across 5.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight batters. Meanwhile, Cole went 5.2 innings in his latest outing, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out three over 60 pitches, while also reaching 95 mph on the radar gun.

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Yankees building toward major roster boost in coming weeks

With Stanton trending upward and both Cole and Rodon progressing in their recovery timelines, the Yankees are moving closer to a full-strength roster at a critical point in the season. The organization remains cautiously optimistic, balancing rehab workloads with long-term durability.

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If all three players return as expected, New York could soon shift from managing injuries to deploying one of the most complete rosters in baseball as they push deeper into the 2026 campaign.