NY Yankees’ Will Warren confident in rotation strength amid roster decisions: ‘Best staff in baseball’

The New York Yankees may soon face difficult rotation decisions, but rising starter Will Warren is focused on performance rather than uncertainty. Carlos Rodon continues to move forward in his buildup, and impressed in second rehab start as he inches closer to returning.

Gerrit Cole is also progressing, with the team monitoring his workload as received an update on Cole after latest rehab start. In the middle of those developments, Warren delivered another strong outing that continues to complicate the Yankees’ pitching picture.

Speaking to SNY, Warren expressed confidence in the group’s long-term outlook. “I think we’re going to have the best staff in all of baseball when they come back. The best pitchers are going to pitch the majority of the innings, so I just got to make sure I keep going out there and doing my job,” he said.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old right-hander has backed up that mindset with results. Warren improved to 4-0 with a 2.39 ERA through seven starts after striking out nine batters while allowing just two runs (one earned) over 6.1 innings in a win over the Baltimore Orioles. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his starts this season, a mark that ranks among the best in Major League Baseball.

"I think we're going to have the best staff in all of baseball when they come back. The best pitchers are going to pitch the majority of the innings, so I just got to make sure I keep going out there and doing my job."



– Will Warren on the returns of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón pic.twitter.com/gXsEkehFv6 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 2, 2026

Warren’s performance adds pressure to Yankees’ rotation decisions

Warren’s consistency has made him a key part of a rotation that currently leads the majors with a 2.70 ERA. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his last three outings, helping the Yankees go 6-1 in his starts.

Advertisement

Despite the looming returns of Cole and Rodon, Warren remains focused on execution rather than roster implications. “Feel good… confident taking the mound every five days,” he said, highlighting the approach that has fueled his early success.

His ability to adjust mid-game has also stood out. “The ability to execute what I wanted to do wasn’t there tonight, so we kind of shifted… more offspeed than I’m used to,” Warren explained, emphasizing the adaptability that has helped him maintain results.

Yankees could face difficult choices as Cole and Rodon near return

With both Cole and Rodon expected back before the end of June, the Yankees will likely need to open two rotation spots. While rookie depth options may be the first to shift roles, Warren’s current form makes him a difficult candidate to remove.

Advertisement

Internally, Warren described the rotation dynamic as competitive but supportive. “There’s friendly competition,” he said, noting how starters push each other while maintaining a collective goal.

SurveyWhat should the Yankees do when Cole and Rodon return? What should the Yankees do when Cole and Rodon return? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

For now, the situation remains fluid. But if Warren continues at this level, the Yankees may be forced to make a more complex decision than initially expected—one that reflects both performance and long-term planning.