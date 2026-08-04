Tarik Skubal wants to quickly adapt to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ mindset

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Tarik Skubal ahead of the MLB trade deadline, further strengthening an already elite roster.

Tarik Skubal was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of the most significant moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The talented pitcher joined one of baseball’s most successful teams in recent years, meaning he will have to quickly adapt to the organization’s winning mindset.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I’m the big piece,” Skubal told reporters in his first media availability. “They’ve been a pretty good baseball team without me. So I’m going to show up and kind of be a chameleon in a sense and fit right in with these guys and just gel with them.“

He also added: “They’ve got the winning recipe. They know what it takes to win. I don’t. I’m going to lean on these guys, let them guide me and lead me.“

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The Dodgers have won the last two World Series titles, and this season they will be chasing the coveted three-peat. Skubal’s arrival is no coincidence, as the team has assembled one of the greatest starting rotations ever.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs.

Skubal brings elite pedigree to Los Angeles

The trade addition of reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal gives the Los Angeles Dodgers a legitimate rotation ace capable of dominating in October. After returning from a minor elbow procedure in mid-June, Skubal was exceptional for the Detroit Tigers in 2026, posting a 5–4 record with a stellar 2.55 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts over 95.1 innings across 16 starts.

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Equipped with a high-90s fast-ball and a devastating changeup, Skubal provides Los Angeles with an elite swing-and-miss left-hander to anchor the top of the rotation, relieve pressure on bullpen depth, and serve as a shutdown Option A in a postseason series.

Winning is the Dodgers’ only goal

Dave Roberts is the leader of a team whose only goal is to become MLB champions once again. Building a competitive roster in this league is the key to achieving that objective.

“I think the thing is that it’s all about winning a championship,” the manager said. “And so I don’t think every clubhouse can say that. Everything we do is geared around that. … Make no mistake that you’re a young player, old player — the goal is to win a championship, and you gotta be additive. So we don’t have the cattiness and the drama. We’re about winning.”

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Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs.

What’s next for Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their road stretch as they wrap up a series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field through August 5. From there, the Dodgers head to Phoenix for a three-game division matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field (August 7–9), before returning home to Dodger Stadium to host a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals (August 10–12) followed by a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (August 13–16).