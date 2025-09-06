NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone reveals tactical shift to protect Aaron Judge’s arm after injury return

The New York Yankees are navigating a delicate balance between competitiveness and player health as they enter a critical stretch of the MLB season. Star outfielder Aaron Judge, returning from a forearm strain, is back in right field for the first time since late July. His presence in the lineup is invaluable, but his throwing strength remains a concern.

Manager Aaron Boone has unveiled a tactical adjustment designed to keep Judge active without overtaxing his arm. This strategy, involving “creative cuts” and repositioning of cutoff men, reflects the Yankees’ commitment to maximizing defensive efficiency while protecting their top talent.

For Judge, the adjustment is both a relief and a challenge. The 31-year-old slugger’s return is pivotal for the Yankees’ playoff push, but misjudged throws or overexertion could risk further injury. With games against competitive AL East rivals looming, every defensive decision carries weight.

How will the Yankees’ “creative cuts” impact game strategy?

Boone explained that the Yankees are reducing the distance Judge must throw on plays, relying on intermediate fielders to handle long relays. “We’ve been working on creative cuts to accommodate Aaron Judge in the outfield,” Boone said according to Bryan Hoch. “Essentially cutting down the distance he’d need for any throws.”

While this approach keeps Judge on the field, it introduces potential vulnerabilities. Opposing teams could test the Yankees’ outfield alignment with aggressive base running.

Judge’s return coincides with a heated race for the AL East and wild card positioning. His bat remains elite, and the Yankees’ innovative adjustments aim to maximize his contribution without sacrificing arm health. With the team adapting in real time, the effectiveness of these defensive tweaks will be closely monitored throughout September.

