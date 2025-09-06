Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone reveals tactical shift to protect Aaron Judge’s arm after injury return

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has implemented creative defensive cuts to protect Aaron Judge’s arm in right field as the star outfielder returns from a forearm strain.

By Alexander Rosquez

Yankees adjust defensive strategy to protect Aaron Judge’s arm.
© (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)Yankees adjust defensive strategy to protect Aaron Judge’s arm.

The New York Yankees are navigating a delicate balance between competitiveness and player health as they enter a critical stretch of the MLB season. Star outfielder Aaron Judge, returning from a forearm strain, is back in right field for the first time since late July. His presence in the lineup is invaluable, but his throwing strength remains a concern.

Manager Aaron Boone has unveiled a tactical adjustment designed to keep Judge active without overtaxing his arm. This strategy, involving “creative cuts” and repositioning of cutoff men, reflects the Yankees’ commitment to maximizing defensive efficiency while protecting their top talent.

For Judge, the adjustment is both a relief and a challenge. The 31-year-old slugger’s return is pivotal for the Yankees’ playoff push, but misjudged throws or overexertion could risk further injury. With games against competitive AL East rivals looming, every defensive decision carries weight.

Advertisement

How will the Yankees’ “creative cuts” impact game strategy?

Boone explained that the Yankees are reducing the distance Judge must throw on plays, relying on intermediate fielders to handle long relays. “We’ve been working on creative cuts to accommodate Aaron Judge in the outfield,” Boone said according to Bryan Hoch. “Essentially cutting down the distance he’d need for any throws.”

Advertisement

While this approach keeps Judge on the field, it introduces potential vulnerabilities. Opposing teams could test the Yankees’ outfield alignment with aggressive base running.

NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflects on Carlos Rodon’s calm under pressure after key win over Astros

see also

NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflects on Carlos Rodon’s calm under pressure after key win over Astros

Judge’s return coincides with a heated race for the AL East and wild card positioning. His bat remains elite, and the Yankees’ innovative adjustments aim to maximize his contribution without sacrificing arm health. With the team adapting in real time, the effectiveness of these defensive tweaks will be closely monitored throughout September.

Advertisement

Survey

How effective will the Yankees’ “creative cuts” be in protecting Aaron Judge’s arm?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Judge reveals truth behind his throw to Chisholm Jr instead of home plate
MLB

Judge reveals truth behind his throw to Chisholm Jr instead of home plate

NY Yankees' Grisham joins Judge and Soto in most exclusive home run club
MLB

NY Yankees' Grisham joins Judge and Soto in most exclusive home run club

Aaron Judge enters in Yankees history, tying a Hall of Famer in the Top 5 of special ranking
MLB

Aaron Judge enters in Yankees history, tying a Hall of Famer in the Top 5 of special ranking

Golden Knights reportedly focused on keeping star Eichel amid potential franchise-record deal
NHL

Golden Knights reportedly focused on keeping star Eichel amid potential franchise-record deal

Better Collective Logo