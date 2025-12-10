Mike Tomlin took a huge risk when he did everything possible to convince Aaron Rodgers to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 season. Even though the veteran was 41 years old at the time and considering retirement, the head coach knew that working together could bring great results.

Now, the Indianapolis Colts are experiencing a very similar situation. Daniel Jones is out for the rest of the year with an Achilles injury, and in a surprising move, head coach Shane Steichen might turn to Philip Rivers to try to keep their season alive.

This was Tomlin’s response when he was asked if Rivers, at 44 years old, can come back and play at a high level. “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” The reporter followed up by pointing out to Tomlin that Rivers had signed with the Colts’ practice squad, but the head coach didn’t even flinch. “That’s none of my business, man. I’m trying to get ready for the Dolphins.”

Will Philip Rivers start for the Colts?

Philip Rivers could start for the Colts because Daniel Jones is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury. In addition, backup quarterback Riley Leonard is battling a knee injury, and Anthony Richardson is unavailable due to a fractured orbital bone.

Did Philip Rivers win a Super Bowl?

Philip Rivers never won the Super Bowl despite having a great career with the Chargers from 2004 to 2019, plus one final attempt with the Colts in 2020. Interestingly, Rivers is the only quarterback without championships from the impressive 2004 draft trio led by Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning.

What number will Philip Rivers wear for the Colts?

Philip Rivers will wear number 17 with the Indianapolis Colts. The number is available for the veteran to use on his jersey because Daniel Jones was placed on Injured Reserve.