What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Manchester City today in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid face Manchester City in a decisive UEFA Champions League match. Here’s what a win, draw or loss would mean under the 2025–26 league-phase format.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Real Madrid head into a huge Matchday 6 clash against Manchester City with the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League group phase still wide open. The pressure is on — a win could answer key questions, while a slip could bring plenty of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Manchester City look ready for battle. City’s squad depth and confidence give them a real shot at turning this match into a turning point in their European campaign. For both sides, the stakes are high — outcome matters not just for this game, but for the path ahead.

With the current format of the Champions League, every point counts. Teams battle on a single league-phase table, where finishing in the top 8 means straight passage to the Round of 16.

What happens if Real Madrid beat Manchester City?

If Real Madrid win, they would climb to 15 points, strengthening their position inside the top eight. A victory would keep them ahead of Manchester City (10) and bolster their chances of securing a direct place in the Round of 16.

What happens if Real Madrid and Manchester City tie?

A draw would not be a failure, but it wouldn’t solve everything either. It would keep Real Madrid in a decent position in the table, preserving their chances to finish in the top 8, as they would add one point to reach 13. Manchester City, meanwhile, would reach 11 points with a tie.

What happens if Real Madrid lose to Manchester City today?

If Real Madrid lose, they would remain on 12 points, slipping below Manchester City in the standings, as the Citizens would climb to 13 points. A defeat would put pressure on Madrid’s position, as other clubs could jump ahead and push them out of direct qualification. In that case, Madrid would likely face the possibility of entering the playoff round instead of advancing straight to the Round of 16.

