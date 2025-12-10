What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Flamengo today in Derby of the Americas at FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025?

Today, the Derby of the Americas will be contested in Qatar, featuring a highly anticipated showdown between Cruz Azul and Flamengo, which you can follow in our liveblog! Fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome to see which team will earn the chance to compete in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in 2025. Both teams want to face PSG in the decider, which is why Cruz Azul and Flamengo are fielding their strongest lineups today.

Flamengo enter this match riding a wave of motivation, having recently secured two significant titles: the 2025 Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao championship. Their sights are set on becoming the challengers to Pyramids FC, who emerged victorious in the Africa/Asia/Pacific Cup against Auckland City and Al Ahly.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul approach this encounter with Flamengo following a disappointing exit in the Liga MX semifinals, where they were ousted by Tigres. Despite their efforts, they fell short of securing a spot in the final against Toluca, who triumphed over Monterrey in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This matchup marks the first official meeting between Cruz Azul and Flamengo in a FIFA-sanctioned tournament. Notably, they have never faced each other in any CONMEBOL competitions, even during the periods when Mexican teams participated in the Copa Libertadores. Fortunately, fans will have options to watch Cruz Azul-Flamengo in the USA.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What happens if Cruz Azul beat Flamengo today?

If Cruz Azul emerge victorious against Flamengo in the Derby of the Americas, Los Cementeros will earn a spot in the FIFA Challenger Cup against Pyramids FC. This showdown will take place in Qatar following the Derby of the Americas, ultimately determining the opponent for PSG in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Advertisement

What happens if Cruz Azul and Flamengo tie today?

If Cruz Azul and Flamengo tie in regulation, the match will proceed to two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the deadlock remains, a penalty shootout will ensue to determine the winner.

Advertisement

What happens if Cruz Azul lose to Flamengo today?

If Cruz Azul lose to Flamengo in the Derby of the Americas, the Mexican side will be eliminated from contention for both the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Challenger Cup against Pyramids FC. Instead, the Brazilians would progress to the next round.