Cruz Azul vs Flamengo: Confirmed lineups for Derby of the Americas at FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 today

One of the most memorable tournaments for soccer fans worldwide is the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. With its multiple transformations over the years, this competition brings together the champions of each confederation to crown the best team in the sport. This time, the spotlight is on Cruz Azul and Flamengo as they compete for the coveted title.

Dubbed the “Derby of the Americas” by FIFA, these two teams face off today to determine who will challenge the champions of the Africa/Asia/Pacific Cup: Pyramids FC, who triumphed over Auckland City and Al Ahli. Follow our liveblog of Cruz Azul vs Flamengo and don’t miss a single thing!

Cruz Azul approach this matchup following a disappointing exit from the local league, where they were ousted in the semifinals by Tigres on their quest for the Liga MX title. Now, they have an opportunity for redemption by securing a win against Flamengo and moving past the earlier setback.

On the other hand, Flamengo arrive with high morale, having recently secured a Copa Libertadores victory over Palmeiras in Lima and clinched the Brasileirao title. These achievements establish them as the premier team in South America and position them as favorites to face Pyramids FC in the FIFA Challenger Cup. The stakes will be high today, as it’s win or go home for Cruz Azul and Flamengo.

Confirmed lineups for Cruz Azul and Flamengo

In anticipation of this crucial matchup, Cruz Azul will be without Kevin Mier, who got injured in the Liga MX semifinals. Conversely, Flamengo are set to field their strongest squad, with all players anticipated to be available for selection.

Cruz Azul’s confirmed lineup:

Goalkeeper: Gudino

Defenders: Ditta, Erik Lira, Sanchez

Midfielders: Marquez, Rodriguez, Rotondi, Paradela, Rivero

Forwards: Fernandez, Piovi

Flamengo’s confirmed lineup: