FIFA Derby of the Americas

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo live in the USA: 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas

Cruz Azul take on Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Everton of Flamengo
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesEverton of Flamengo

Cruz Azul will square off with Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo online in the US on Fubo]

A marquee international clash is on deck as two continental giants battle with another trophy at stake. CONCACAF champion Cruz Azul, coming off a strong run that fell just short of a Liga MX Final appearance, meet a dominant Flamengo side that ruled CONMEBOL this season.

This 2025, the Fla captured both the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao. With the Brazilian powerhouse chasing yet another title in a banner year, the stage is set for a high-level showdown that brings together the best of North and South America.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Flamengo match be played?

Cruz Azul take on Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas final this Wednesday, December 10. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Lorenzo Faravelli of Cruz Azul – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Flamengo in the USA

This 2025 FIFA Derby of the Americas game between Cruz Azul and Flamengo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
