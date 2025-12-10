Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not playing today for Real Madrid vs Manchester City in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not feature for Real Madrid in today’s high-stakes UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City. His absence is immediately noticeable, leaving questions about how the team will adjust their defensive setup.

The Champions League group phase is at a critical stage, and every match carries weight for qualification and seeding. Madrid’s squad depth is being tested, as injuries and rotation decisions force coach Xabi Alonso to make strategic adjustments.

Alexander-Arnold’s absence also adds pressure to Madrid’s defensive cohesion. Opponents will look to exploit spaces and test players who are stepping into new roles. With a team like Manchester City, known for dynamic attacking play, this challenge is even more pronounced.

Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not playing today?

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not playing today for Real Madrid against Manchester City because he is recovering from a muscle injury in his left leg (rectus femoris) sustained during the recent La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao.

The 6–8 week recovery timeline suggests Alexander-Arnold could return in late December or early January, depending on progress. His absence affects Madrid’s defensive depth and pace on the right flank, adding pressure as the team battles for a top-eight spot in the league-phase table.

