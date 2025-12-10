Nick Sirianni reveals if Eagles will consider benching Jalen Hurts amid losing streak

It’s clear that three straight losses at this point in the season are far from ideal for any franchise, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, who still hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions. There’s been a lot of talk about Jalen Hurts’ recent performances, but will Nick Sirianni ultimately decide to bench him to shake things up in the starting lineup?

For now, judging by his recent comments, the idea of replacing his starting QB for the next game isn’t in the coach’s plans. In fact, he emphatically stated that it would be ridiculous to bench Hurts over a dip in performance.

“I think that’s ridiculous. . . . I know every time I go out in that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game,” Sirianni said via nbcsports.com. “That’s something that’s been proven. We’ve won a lot, a lot of football games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts has been a cornerstone of this team in recent years, even earning MVP honors in the latest SB earlier this year. For now, Sirianni trusts that his star player can regain the level of performance that once carried the team to the pinnacle of NFL glory.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

A worthy season for Hurts

Despite a recent dip in performance over the last few games, Jalen Hurts is still compiling a productive season overall. He has thrown for 2,754 yards and registered 19 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions.

Advertisement

see also Jalen Hurts’ key teammate got hit with news that could sideline him from future Eagles games

His strong play is further reflected by a solid 51.9 Quarterback Rating, underscoring his value to the offense throughout the campaign. The support from his coach in a way compels the QB to raise the bar once again and get back on the path to victory immediately.

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Do the Eagles still have a shot at the playoffs?

Despite recent losses, the Eagles still have a strong chance of making the postseason. According to the NFL’s official site, their playoff odds stand at 92% heading into Week 15, and a win over the Raiders could boost that number to 95%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They currently sit atop the NFC East with eight wins and five losses. The Cowboys, their closest pursuer, hold a 6-6-1 record and remain on the lookout for what might happen in these final weeks.