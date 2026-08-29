NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone shares rehab update on Ryan McMahon ahead of October

With the New York Yankees battling a wave of injuries, manager Aaron Boone finally received encouraging news on infielder Ryan McMahon's path back to the active roster.

As the postseason approaches, the New York Yankees are looking to build momentum with the roster currently on hand while several key contributors remain on the injured list. Among them is superstar Aaron Judge—who expects to skip a minor-league rehab assignment altogether—and infielder Ryan McMahon. With McMahon entering the final stages of his recovery, manager Aaron Boone offered a fresh timeline on his return.

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Boone indicated that McMahon will “probably” play just one rehab game before joining the Yankees on their upcoming swing to California, with an eye on activating him when rosters expand on September 1.

For New York, McMahon’s return is right around the corner. Getting his bat back into the lineup should bolster an offense looking to produce consistently as October approaches.

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The timeline comes as Boone faces immense pressure to perform. Reports suggest the Yankees front office is closely monitoring the managerial situation, meaning a poor postseason showing could ultimately put Boone’s future in New York in jeopardy.

Ryan McMRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in action.

McMahon’s injury timeline

McMahon’s recent stint on the shelf marks a minor setback during a crucial stretch of the pennant race. On Aug. 19, during a 5–3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, McMahon jammed his left thumb sliding into second base while trying to stretch an RBI single into a double.

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Although he initially stayed in the game and attempted to play through the discomfort, mounting swelling and a compromised grip forced him to exit by the eighth inning.

Initial postgame X-rays revealed no fractures, but subsequent imaging confirmed a Grade 2 left thumb sprain. The Yankees officially placed McMahon on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 21, retroactive to Aug. 20.

By late August, he was assigned to Double-A Somerset for a minor league rehab assignment to regain his timing. Now, the Yankees are just waiting for him to comeback to the roster.

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