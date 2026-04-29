NY Yankees Aaron Judge weighs in on George Lombard Jr.’s fast track to the big leagues

The New York Yankees are leaning on Aaron Judge to lead their latest charge toward a World Series title, but the captain is already looking toward the future of the franchise. While Judge handles business in the Bronx, 20-year-old infielder George Lombard Jr. is stealing headlines in the minor leagues, recently earning a high-profile promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees‘ captain didn’t hold back his praise for the former first-round pick. “He’s made some big adjustments over the past couple of years,” Judge told the media. “He’s going to play elite defense at third, short, wherever you put him. And at the plate, man, he’s using the whole field. He’s a great contact hitter, but he’s got some real juice behind it, too.“

Judge’s endorsement only fuels the fire for a potential MLB debut. While Lombard Jr. may still be a year away from a permanent role in the Bronx, the trust shown by the face of the franchise suggests the front office views him as a “when,” not an “if.”

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As the Yankees navigate the 2026 season—which includes monitoring Gerrit Cole’s progress after his third rehab start Wednesday as he returns from 2025 Tommy John surgery—the focus on youth remains a priority. Manager Aaron Boone now has a blue-chip asset just one phone call away should the big league roster need an infusion of energy.

Rushing George Lombard Jr. to the big leagues would be a mistake.



Lombard is younger than Volpe when he made the Yankees in 2023, has hit worse than him in the minors, and hasn't even played in AAA yet.



He just needs a bit.



My Lombard piece for SI! https://t.co/tXhMmAckDm pic.twitter.com/lifndrnThe — Joe Randazzo (@YankeeLibrarian) March 9, 2026

Cashman’s vision and the next wave

The hype surrounding Lombard Jr. isn’t new. Ahead of the 2026 season, General Manager Brian Cashman noted the infielder’s defensive versatility while emphasizing the need for his offensive game to mature. After Lombard slashed .312/.400/.571 in Double-A to start the year, it appears that development has arrived ahead of schedule.

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Lombard Jr.’s 2026 breakout

Lombard’s credentials speak for themselves. After finding his power stroke in the Eastern League, he is now testing his mettle against Triple-A pitching. Here is a breakdown of his scorching 2026 campaign so far:

Metric 2026 Double-A Totals Games Played 20 Batting Average .312 On-Base Pct (OBP) .400 Slugging Pct (SLG) .571 OPS .971 Home Runs 4 Doubles 8 Runs Batted In (RBI) 10 Stolen Bases 4 Runs Scored 18