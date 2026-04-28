NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone confirms call-up of top prospect Elmer Rodriguez for MLB debut

The New York Yankees are set to introduce one of their most promising arms to the big-league stage, as top pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez is expected to make his Major League debut on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, manager Aaron Boone confirmed on the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast.

Rodriguez, the 22-year-old right-hander, ranked as the organization’s No. 3 prospect and No. 72 overall by MLB Pipeline, earns the call after a dominant start to his Triple-A season.

Boone also revealed roster adjustments surrounding the move, noting that Rodriguez will step into a rotation spot following the demotion of Luis Gil. In the same stretch of transactions, the Yankees are also expected to recall infielder Max Schuemann, while Giancarlo Stanton heads to the injured list with a right calf strain as the team weighs his possible replacement.

Advertisement

Rodriguez arrives in the Bronx with strong momentum. At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he posted a 1.27 ERA across four starts and carried that form into 2026, allowing just a .171 batting average against over 21 1/3 innings.

Elmer Rodríguez #76 of the Yankees delivers a pitch. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Rodriguez’s rise and Yankees’ rotation reset

Rodriguez’s path to the Yankees rotation reflects a steady rise through the system. His experience in the 2026 World Baseball Classic with Puerto Rico further added to his profile, giving him exposure to high-pressure environments ahead of his MLB debut. Rodriguez features a four-seam fastball sitting 96 mph and touching 99 mph, complemented by a sharp slider in the low-to-mid 80s.

Advertisement

Yankees turn to youth amid injuries and rotation shifts

Luis Gil’s recent demotion opened the door for a change, while Will Warren, initially scheduled to start against Texas, is expected to rejoin the rotation during the upcoming homestand versus the Orioles.

SurveyWill Elmer Rodriguez make an immediate impact in his Yankees debut? Will Elmer Rodriguez make an immediate impact in his Yankees debut? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Top pitching prospect Rodriguez will debut against a Rangers team struggling to generate offense, ranking 26th in runs scored with 115 and posting a .696 team OPS, 20th in MLB.