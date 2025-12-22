NY Yankees agree to minor-league deal with former NY Mets infielder

The New York Yankees continue to pursue high-profile talent, but they are also leaving room to evaluate lower-profile players who could fill specific needs. In this case, the Yankees signed Zack Short to a minor-league deal. Short spent time with the New York Mets in 2024, and most recently played last season in Houston.

Short has been part of a long list of organizations since beginning his professional MLB career. “Per the Yankees’ transactions page, the team has signed infielder Zack Short to a minor-league deal. Short has played for the Tigers, Mets, Red Sox, Braves and Astros over the past five seasons,” SNY reported on X.

His stint with the Mets was brief. Short appeared in just 10 games wearing the Mets uniform in 2024, during what turned into a unique and turbulent season for him. That year, he suited up for three different teams, the Mets, Red Sox, and Braves, and finished the season with a .143 batting average.

Why did the Yankees sign Zack Short?

According to reporting from the New York Post and several analysts, the move is likely tied to roster depth while Anthony Volpe recovers. “Short is expected to provide infield depth for the Yankees, who will be without shortstop Anthony Volpe to open the 2026 season after he underwent labrum surgery following a disappointing 2025,” wrote Mark Suleymanov of the New York Post.

“Short had 243 games of MLB experience from 2021–25, playing for five teams as a light-hitting backup infielder. He slashed .200/.341/.364 with 15 HR, 46 RBI, and 33 XBH for Houston’s Triple-A affiliate in 2025,” Yankees Prospect Watch (@nyy_prospects) posted on X while breaking down his numbers.

It is worth noting that a minor-league deal does not guarantee Short a spot on the Yankees’ major-league roster. Last season, he logged 134 games in the minors with Houston and appeared in just 22 MLB games, posting a .220 batting average with 11 hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs.