NY Yankees candidate Pete Fairbanks set to have one of two wishes fulfilled amid strong MLB interest

According to a report around MLB, the New York Yankees must move fast as a strong candidate to become a Bronx Bomber is trending towards getting at least one of his prayers answered.

By Federico O'donnell

Pete Fairbanks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.
The New York Yankees have several areas to address going into the 2026 MLB season. However, weeks after the Winter Meetings, they have yet to make a big splash. That could change as a talent reported to be in consideration by Brian Cashman and the front office in The Bronx could sign a big contract.

Though the Yankees’ Christmas wish list isn’t particularly short, one position is seemingly being prioritized. The Bronx Bombers are in dire need of a closing pitcher. Even though the free-agent pool for bullpen help was quite stacked, New York has had no luck signing some of the biggest names available across MLB.

That could all change, as the Yankees have been linked to reliever Pete Fairbanks, who remains unsigned in free agency. According to a report, the 32-year-old pitcher will either sign for long-term or agree to a shorter, yet wealthier deal.

“The only closer left is Pete Fairbanks, who should get either multiple years or well over the $11 million option declined by Tampa Bay,” as reported by ESPN insider Jeff Passan.

How did Fairbanks become a free agent?

Despite coming off a 2025 MLB season in which he posted exciting numbers like 2.83 ERA, 27 saves, 59 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP in 61 appearances, Fairbanks is still drawing some suspicion from the rest of the league. The Tampa Bay Rays showcased their concerns as they declined Fairbanks’ $11 million option, instead paying his $1 million buyout.

Some of the glaring concerns surrounding Fairbanks stem from his struggles when pitching in the elements. He has spent most of his MLB career with the Rays, playing home games at Tropicana Field. However, after Hurricane Milton tore through the stadium, Tampa Bay was forced to take its ball games outside at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Something for Yankees to keep an eye on

Pitching outdoors, Fairbanks looked different than he had in previous years. Moreover, the right-hander has been diagnosed with Raynaud’s syndrome, which can cause numbness and loss of feeling in his hands in very low temperatures. While teams around the league can live with that, it remains a factor to consider when evaluating Fairbanks.

The Pinstripes at Yankee Stadium are accustomed to cold conditions late in the season, and there would be no roof over Fairbanks’ head if he were to become a Bronx Bomber. Whether New York can look past some of Fairbanks’ glaring issues or whether they become deal-breakers remains to be seen.

