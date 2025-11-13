NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman delivers honest message to Cody Bellinger amid offseason priorities

The New York Yankees enter the offseason with a clear objective — keeping Cody Bellinger in pinstripes. After an impressive MLB season in the Bronx, the 30-year-old outfielder has become one of the most sought-after free agents, drawing strong interest across the league.

General manager Brian Cashman made it clear that the Yankees intend to bring Bellinger back, setting an early tone for what could become one of the defining negotiations of the winter. His remarks came during a virtual press conference as MLB executives convened in Nevada for the annual general manager meetings.

“We’re very interested in bringing him back,” Cashman told reporters, according to ESPN. His statement underscored how central Bellinger remains to the club’s plans after a 94-win season that ended in postseason disappointment.

Could Cody Bellinger return to the Bronx?

The Yankees’ front office is expected to be aggressive in upgrading their roster, but Cashman’s comments suggest that retaining Bellinger is the first priority. According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, the outfielder could command a six-year, $165 million contract after his standout 2025 campaign.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Cody Bellinger #35 after hitting a home run. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Bellinger hit .272 with 29 home runs and an .813 OPS across 152 games, providing consistency behind Aaron Judge and excelling against left-handed pitching. His combination of offensive production and defensive versatility made him the Yankees’ second-most valuable player by WAR (4.9).

Cashman’s approach

While Cashman praised Bellinger’s fit in New York, he acknowledged the unpredictability of free agency. “We’d be better served if we could retain him,” he said. “But if not, then we’ll have to look at alternatives and see where that takes us. It’s still early in the process.”

Agent Scott Boras echoed the same sentiment, describing the relationship between player and team as “an ideal fit.” However, Bellinger’s market is expected to be competitive, with several contenders monitoring his status.

