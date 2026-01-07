Kyle Tucker’s possible best option revealed with NY Yankees, NY Mets focused on Cody Bellinger

As the days go by, several free agents have yet to decide their futures, and the uncertainty continues to grow. While the New York Mets and New York Yankees battle for the services of Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker could see his destination far away from the Big Apple.

The four-time All-Star, most recently with the Chicago Cubs, could be headed to the NL West for the 2026 season. What’s this all about? Jon Morosi revealed that the best fit for Tucker would be the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He also added on MLB Network: “A shorter term deal with the Dodgers might be the best outcome of all for Kyle Tucker…” Will the right fielder ultimately join Ohtani in a bid to capture another World Series title?

Tucker’s numbers that are fueling excitement

In his standout 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs, Kyle Tucker solidified his reputation as one of the most consistent power-speed threats in baseball. Over 136 games, the four-time All-Star posted a .266 batting average while launching 22 home runs and driving in 73 runs.

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs

His impressive .841 OPS and 25 stolen bases have made him a primary target for several teams this offseason, as front offices look to add a proven, elite producer to the heart of their lineups.

Mets and Yankees still battling for Bellinger

The battle for Cody Bellinger has reached a fever pitch as both the Mets and Yankees vie for the versatile slugger’s signature to headline their 2026 rosters. While the Yankees have already made multiple formal offers to keep him in pinstripes, the Mets are lurking as a dangerous threat, especially with their glaring needs in both the outfield and at first base.

However, the pursuit has taken a dramatic turn now that Bellinger’s first choice revealed his strong preference to remain in New York—whether in the Bronx or Queens—leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers as his primary “Plan B” should the New York clubs fail to meet his asking price.