Blue Jays’ Shane Bieber reportedly leaves MLB executives stunned with $16 million player option choice

The Toronto Blue Jays find themselves at the center of widespread confusion after Shane Bieber reportedly exercised his $16 million player option for the upcoming MLB season.

Bieber was a crucial piece of Toronto’s postseason push, posting a 3.86 ERA across 18.2 innings during the playoffs after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

Yet his recent choice has left fans and insiders wondering whether loyalty, timing, or strategy drove him to commit to the player option instead of pursuing a more lucrative contract.

“Across the industry, executives remain baffled by right-hander Shane Bieber’s decision to exercise his $16 million player option with the Blue Jays, calling it one of the most bizarre in recent memory,” wrote Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. With the pitcher’s past recovery from Tommy John surgery and impressive performance in limited starts, the move continues to generate debate across the MLB.

Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Harry How/Getty Images

Financial logic or missed opportunity?

The numbers themselves are unusual. Bieber had a $4 million buyout on the option, effectively taking a one-year, $12 million deal. Analysts point out that comparable pitchers, such as Matt Boyd, landed multi-year contracts with significantly higher payouts even after similar post-surgery workloads, making Bieber’s decision stand out.

The road ahead for Bieber and the Blue Jays

No extension or long-term deal is currently in place, leaving questions about whether Bieber’s choice was strategic or simply unexpected. “His decision would have been understandable if an extension was forthcoming. But no such deal is imminent, according to sources briefed on the matter,” Rosenthal noted.

