Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski clarifies Bryce Harper comments after 2025 MLB season

The MLB offseason spotlight is already shining on the Philadelphia Phillies, and all eyes are on the dynamic interplay between president Dave Dombrowski and star outfielder Bryce Harper.

After candid comments on Harper’s 2025 season performance sparked trade chatter, the two finally addressed the situation head-on. Their conversation, held during the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, sought to clarify intentions and reset expectations.

Harper, coming off another productive campaign, has shown flexibility in his role. Though primarily a first baseman, he has indicated willingness to return to the outfield if the team acquires a major bat at first. Dombrowski was quick to emphasize that Harper remains a cornerstone at first base, highlighting the Phillies’ commitment to his position while balancing offseason planning.

“We had a nice conversation,” Dombrowski told reporters on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. “Everything went well.” The exchange signaled a mutual understanding and helped dispel the speculation that his earlier remarks indicated discord or a looming trade scenario.

Bryce Harper of the Phillies in the Wild Card Series. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Can the Phillies balance Harper’s role with offseason roster moves?

“He’s played at first well. He’s a good first baseman and he continues to get better. We really like our club with him there,” Dombrowski said, reinforcing Harper’s current role while keeping options open for the future.

The organization’s priorities include re-signing key free agents and addressing positional gaps. “It’s early in the process… we don’t have an everyday catcher, we don’t have an everyday DH… we’re short an outfielder, we lost a starting pitcher… so much of it is, OK, if we get those guys back, what do we do from there?”

What’s next for the Phillies this offseason?

As negotiations continue and free-agent markets unfold, the Phillies’ front office will have to make strategic decisions regarding key players and acquisitions. Harper’s flexibility, combined with the team’s pursuit of depth, will shape the next phase of Philadelphia’s offseason strategy. Fans can expect updates on signings and positional plans as spring training approaches.

