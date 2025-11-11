Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette reportedly draws multiple MLB suitors amid positional flexibility

The Toronto Blue Jays are preparing for an offseason that could prove challenging as Bo Bichette enters free agency. Fresh off a World Series run, the All-Star shortstop has drawn interest from multiple MLB teams who see him as a versatile option capable of filling in at second or third base.

Bichette’s standout postseason performance only added to his market value, making him one of the most intriguing players available this winter. Over 139 games in 2025, Bichette hit 18 home runs, drove in 94 RBIs, and posted a .840 OPS with a .311 batting average.

Despite missing most of the postseason with a left knee sprain, he returned for the Fall Classic and made an immediate impact, proving he can perform on baseball’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Can confirm Bo Bichette has received interest from multiple teams who view him as a second baseman or third baseman, due to the presence of an established shortstop on those rosters,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted. “Further evidence that the World Series augmented his value in the marketplace.”

Advertisement

Could Bichette stay in Toronto?

Interest from teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees could complicate a potential reunion with the Blue Jays. Bichette’s ability to play multiple positions increases his appeal, giving contenders flexibility in how they structure their infield.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas finally shares the story behind his viral necklace

While the two-time All-Star has expressed openness to returning to Toronto, the offseason remains wide open, and his final decision will likely depend on both financial terms and his role on the roster.

Advertisement