NY Yankees ink top Mexican prospect to record-breaking international bonus

The New York Yankees‘ current run of success is deeply rooted in the wealth of talent flowing through both the Major League roster and the farm system. It comes as little surprise, then, that the organization is once again making waves internationally with the addition of a premier Mexican prospect.

What is striking about the signing of Manuel Aguilar from the Pericos de Puebla academy is the significant investment made to secure him. According to MLB international signing expert Francys Romero, the Yankees committed a $100,000 signing bonus to the young right-hander, a notable figure for this specific market segment.

This payout represents the highest bonus the Yankees have awarded an international prospect during the 2025-26 signing period. It is a clear indicator of the high ceiling the front office envisions for Aguilar and his potential to become a cornerstone of the franchise’s future.

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While manager Aaron Boone recently provided a timeline for Anthony Volpe’s highly anticipated return to the lineup, the front office remains focused on the long game. By aggressiveley scouting the next generation of talent, the Yankees are ensuring they have the depth necessary to remain perennial championship contenders.

The New York Yankees have officially signed Mexican right-hander pitcher Manuel Aguilar from the Pericos de Puebla academy in Mexico.



Bonus deal: $100,000.



It is the highest bonus the Yankees have given to a pitcher in the current 2025–2026 international signing period. pic.twitter.com/7WwAm2ZS9n — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 9, 2026

More about Aguilar

While detailed statistical data on Aguilar remains scarce, reports from Infobae Mexico and Municipios Puebla highlight the elite tools that caught the eyes of Yankees scouts. The organization’s minor league staff will be watching closely to see how these raw traits translate within the “Bomber” development system.

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Aguilar has already touched 94+ mph as a teenager. Scouts believe that under the Yankees’ specialized pitching program, he could consistently sit in the 97-98 mph range by the time he turns 20.

Drawing early comparisons to the likes of Shohei Ohtani or the New York Mets’ Nolan McLean, Aguilar possesses a rare power-pitching and power-hitting profile.

Scouts specifically noted his mental maturity and professional work ethic, traits honed during his time at the Pericos’ prestigious academy.

Given the significant financial commitment and his impressive physical tools, expectations are high for Aguilar’s journey through the minor league ranks. If he continues on this trajectory, it won’t be long before he is knocking on the door of the Bronx, ready to make his mark at the Major League level.