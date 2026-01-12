NY Yankees insider details Key factors that make Cody Bellinger’s return more likely amid NY Mets interest

The New York Yankees want to retain Cody Bellinger. The New York Mets also want the outfielder. However, an MLB reporter is stating some of the key reasons of why the Bronx Bombers should be optimistic in this battle.

According to Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media, both the Yankees and Bellinger should really look at the positives of remaining together. For instance, Garcia has a very good point about the slugging percentage being affected depending on where Bellinger plays. “Cody Bellinger is turning 31 next July, and without elite-level bat speed and power, the ballpark he plays in will affect his SLG% for years to come.”

Flipping the coin, Garcia reports, “Cody Bellinger is their priority; he is the only big free agent they have ever had any serious interest of signing, and that’s why I ultimately believe they will find themselves calling Boras Corp sooner rather than later.” In the end, it seems like a new contract benefits both. Still, there is a big difference between the player’s aspirations and the Yankees offer, and the Mets are also lurking in.

Yankees insider also warned the team on Bo Bichette

Among Bellinger, Kyle Tucker, and Bo Bichette, Garcia is warning fully on Bichette. “Bichette on the otherhand is to me the worse stand-alone signing option of the trio since he is likely replacing Jazz Chisholm at second base, not Anthony Volpe at shortstop,” Garcia said.

Garcia said Bichette’s injury issues have really hampered his career, as he has became slower, less agile, and less impactful. Hence, Garcia is pretty much clear that Bichette would be a mistake since he is in a steep decline. For Garcia, it’s a bad sign that Bichette has only two likely destinations.

The Yankees need to move

The fact of the matter is the Yankees need to be more active and start closing deals. The Yankees are getting stopped by their own inability to improve their roster. Clock is ticking for the Bronx Bombers.

