NY Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez carted off after crashing into outfield wall vs Rangers

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez was carted off after crashing into the left‑field wall while making a catch against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium.

A frightening scene took place at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon when Jasson Dominguez slammed into the outfield wall while making a highlight-reel catch during the New York Yankees’ series finale against the Texas Rangers. The young outfielder stayed down on the field for several moments before receiving medical attention.

According to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch on X, “Jasson Dominguez makes the catch in left field, then crashes into the fencing of the outfield wall. He remained down for several moments and received medical attention. Dominguez is shaking his head as they drive him off in a medical cart.”

The incident immediately drew concern from players, coaches, and fans inside Yankee Stadium. SNY reporter Chelsea Janes described the urgency from the Yankees’ dugout after the collision. “Jasson Dominguez just made an awesome catch leaping back into the wall but then immediately went face down and hasn’t gotten up. Appears to be moving, but a cart is out. Boone and the trainers ran out with urgency,” Janes posted on X.

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Yankees receive encouraging sign after Dominguez injury scare

Although the initial reaction was alarming, the Yankees later received a more encouraging update on Dominguez’s condition. After several minutes on the field, the outfielder was able to move and eventually got onto the medical cart under his own power— all of this coming after the Yankees shared new Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole rehab updates in recent days.

Jasson Dominguez makes the catch in left field, then crashes into the fencing of the outfield wall. He remained down for several moments and received medical attention. Dominguez is shaking his head as they drive him off in a medical cart. pic.twitter.com/M6OS27sMtK — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 7, 2026

Janes later shared, “Got up on his knees and moving, trainers testing shoulders and neck. Now walking onto the cart under his own power. A measure of relief in a concerning situation.”

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The sequence offered some relief for New York, though the team will likely continue evaluating Dominguez following the game to determine the severity of the injury.

Dominguez’s defensive play highlights his importance to Yankees

Before the collision, Dominguez showcased the athleticism that has made him one of the Yankees’ most promising young players. The catch itself prevented extra bases and demonstrated his range in left field.

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The Yankees entered Thursday’s game against Texas after splitting the first two games of the series, but the focus quickly shifted once Dominguez went down near the wall. New York will now await additional medical updates while hoping the injury scare does not lead to a lengthy absence for the young outfielder.