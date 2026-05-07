Juan Soto embraces leadoff role as NY Mets continue building momentum: ‘I’ll be there’

The New York Metsare still trying to recover from a difficult start to the 2026 season, but Juan Soto is showing he is willing to help the team in any role. As the Mets continue looking for consistency, manager Carlos Mendoza, who praised Carson Benge’s growth, recently moved Soto into the leadoff spot, and the star outfielder immediately accepted the idea.

Soto had no problem with the lineup change when Mendoza spoke with him about it. “I told him right away whatever he wants. Wherever he wants me, I’ll be there. Anything that I can help the team out, I’m going to be open to doing it,” Soto said, via SNY.

The move worked quickly for New York. Batting leadoff for only the fourth time in his MLB career, Soto opened Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies with the first leadoff home run of his career. The Mets went on to earn a 10-5 victory at Coors Field, continuing a recent stretch in which they have won four of their last five games after previously losing 17 of 20.

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Soto continues leading Mets offense during difficult season

Even while the Mets have struggled for much of the season, Soto has remained one of the team’s most reliable hitters. Through 77 at-bats this year, he is batting .299 with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and a .902 OPS.

Juan Soto said that he was "all-in" when Carlos Mendoza approached him about hitting leadoff



"I told him right away whatever he wants. Wherever he wants me, I'll be there. Anything that I can help the team out, I'm going to be open to doing it" pic.twitter.com/Xi3ymncEX2 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 7, 2026

Mendoza’s decision to move Soto to the top of the lineup gives New York another way to create offense early in games. His ability to get on base and provide power makes him a strong option to start the offense, especially with several key hitters missing time due to injuries.

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Wednesday’s performance showed the immediate impact Soto can have in that role. He wasted no time against Rockies starter Michael Lorenzen, sending an opposite-field homer over the wall to give the Mets early momentum.

Mets hoping recent momentum can change season

The Mets are finally beginning to show signs of improvement after one of the toughest stretches in franchise history earlier this season. New York also received a strong performance from Marcus Semien, who finished with four hits, while Freddy Peralta threw five scoreless innings in the win.

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Back-to-back series victories have given the Mets some confidence as they try to climb back into the National League race. Mendoza has continued searching for answers throughout the lineup, and Soto’s willingness to adapt could become an important part of the team’s turnaround.