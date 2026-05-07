Cubs receive encouraging Matthew Boyd injury update after knee surgery

The Chicago Cubs remain optimistic Matthew Boyd can return soon after undergoing knee surgery following a surprising injury at home, showing confidence in his recovery process.

The Chicago Cubs received an important update on veteran left-hander Matthew Boyd after he recently underwent knee surgery. Despite the unexpected injury, the organization remains optimistic that Boyd could return to the rotation before July as the Cubs continue their strong 25-12 start to the 2026 season.

According to Bob Nightengale on X, Boyd underwent a partial left knee meniscectomy, with the Cubs hopeful about a relatively quick recovery timeline. Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins later shared additional details during an appearance on 104.3 The Score. “It’s more than a month for sure, and then we’ll kind of figure it out from there … So we’re optimistic about a quicker timeline,” Hawkins said.

The injury came as a surprise to the organization. Cubs manager Craig Counsell explained that Boyd suffered the setback at home while on the ground with his children before Wednesday’s game against the Reds. “It’s kind of unexplainable,” Counsell said, according to MLB.com. All of this came after the Cubs received a Nico Hoerner update in recent days.

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Cubs hopeful Boyd can return sooner than expected

The Cubs avoided a worst-case scenario after Boyd’s surgery reportedly required only a partial procedure instead of a full repair. Hawkins described the operation more as a “trimming,” which gives Chicago hope that the veteran pitcher can recover faster than initially feared.

Matthew Boyd #16 of the Cubs pitches against the Padres. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Boyd had made five starts this season before the injury, posting a 2-1 record with a 6.00 ERA, 31 strikeouts, and a 1.29 WHIP across 24 innings. While the numbers have been mixed, the Cubs value his veteran presence and rotation depth during a strong start to the year.

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Chicago’s pitching staff has played an important role in the team’s early success, making Boyd’s absence another challenge the club will need to manage over the coming weeks.

Cubs continue strong season despite rotation setback

Even with Boyd sidelined, the Cubs remain one of the top teams in Major League Baseball through the first stretch of the season. Counsell and the front office will now focus on maintaining stability in the rotation while Boyd works through his recovery process.

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The team’s optimism surrounding the injury suggests Chicago believes the veteran left-hander can still play an important role later in the season. For now, the Cubs appear relieved that the surgery was less severe than it could have been, keeping open the possibility of Boyd returning sometime before the All-Star break.