NY Mets’ Freddy Peralta keeps contract extension talks close to vest

The New York Mets ace Freddy Peralta is set to be a free agent after the season, but he’s keeping any discussion of a contract extension tightly under wraps. Peralta, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in a high-profile trade, is expected to anchor the Mets’ rotation this year, though his long-term future with the team remains uncertain.

“No comments about that,” Peralta said, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, when asked about a potential extension. He delivered the response with a smile, hinting at humor or discretion regarding the ongoing speculation.

The 29-year-old right-hander has an impressive track record, including a 3.59 ERA and a 1,153/360 K/BB ratio over eight years with Milwaukee. One of his All-Star campaigns came in 2025, when he posted a 2.70 ERA and a 204/66 K/BB ratio.

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The Mets’ decision to name Peralta their Opening Day starter underscores their confidence in him, even as questions linger about his long-term future, especially with reports suggesting that the NY Mets could be the aggressive contender targeting Tarik Skubal at midseason.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Mets looks on during spring training workouts. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Uncertainty surrounds long-term plans

Peralta’s “no comment” fuels speculation about whether formal extension talks are underway or if the team and player are far apart. Analysts note that it would be difficult for the Mets to surrender two top prospects, Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams, for just one year of service, further complicating any long-term deal.

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Performance sets the stage for negotiations

Another strong season in New York would only increase Peralta’s value on the open market. The Mets will soon need to address the question of his future if they want him as a cornerstone of their rotation. Until then, fans and analysts alike are left guessing at the status of potential negotiations.