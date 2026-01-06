NY Yankees linked with multiple Gold Glove winner from NL Central

The New York Yankees remain active on the market, and in a recent report, Jim Bowden made it clear they are looking to add more power to their lineup for the 2026 season. According to Bowden, the target is an infielder currently with the Chicago Cubs.

Theplayer named by Bowden on MLB Radio is Nico Hoerner, who has been with the Cubs since 2019 and has one year remaining on his contract. That means the Yankees would need to offer Chicago something of value in return if they want to acquire the productive hitter.

This was not framed as a simple anonymous-source rumor. Bowden said the information about the Yankees’ urgency to add another quality bat came directly from rival front-office executives. “I’m being told by opposing GMs that the Yankees are pretty obsessed with adding a right-handed bat…,” Bowden said.

Nico Hoerner’s 2025 season with the Cubs

Hoerner turned in one of his best all-around MLB seasons in several categories with Chicago. He posted a career-high 178 hits, topping his 2023 total by three, and finished with 89 runs scored, his second-best mark. It was his third straight season with at least 80 runs, with his 98-run campaign in 2023 still standing as his personal best.

He appeared in 156 games in 2025, the most he has played in a single season with the Cubs. It was also his fourth season with fewer than 50 strikeouts, as he finished with just 49. Hoerner’s .297 batting average ranked as the second-highest of his career, trailing only his .302 mark from 2021.

Hoerner could clearly help the Yankees in terms of contact and run production. He drove in 61 runs in 2025, his second-best RBI total, and while power is not his calling card, he hit just seven home runs, he made up for it with 29 doubles.

What will the Cubs pay Hoerner in 2026?

Hoerner has one year remaining on his $35 million contract. The Cubs are scheduled to pay him $12 million in 2026, which means the Yankees would likely need to be prepared to offer a larger long-term number if they want Hoerner in pinstripes beyond that season.