NY Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman hint Anthony Volpe’s future next season

Anthony Volpe giveth with one hand and taketh away with the other in his most recent regular-season performance with the New York Yankees. While he posted impressive offensive statistics, his defense raised concerns, committing numerous errors in the outfield. This inconsistency left fans disgruntled, a sentiment exacerbated when manager Aaron Boone defended him. Now, it seems General Manager Brian Cashman is also voicing his support for Volpe.

Cashman recently addressed Volpe’s future amid concerns over a shoulder injury that hampered him late in the postseason. “I still believe in the player,” Cashman affirmed. “We believe in the player, but that doesn’t preclude us from evaluating all roster aspects. He’s 24 years old, and I don’t think the New York stage is too big for him. He’s still navigating his career, and it’s important to remember his age, there’s significant value in that.”

Anticipation builds for Volpe’s return, as he is expected to resume throwing within four months. Boone has already hinted at Volpe’s potential role as the Yankees’ shortstop next season. “Yeah, I mean, he’s right in the mix for that,” Boone stated. “One of the things I’m proudest of with Anthony is his resilience. It was a tough season, in many ways, and he faced a lot of criticism. Yet, I feel he managed those challenges exceptionally well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite management’s support, Volpe’s 19 errors, which led the American League, have fueled frustration among fans, who see him as a central figure in the team’s struggles this season.

New York Yankees Anthony Volpe.

Advertisement

Boone’s perspective on the Yankees’ World Series prospects

Having yet to deliver a World Series title in his tenure of 17 years, Boone shared his thoughts on the Yankees‘ championship aspirations for the upcoming season, after failing this year.

Advertisement

see also Brian Cashman sends clear message on manager Aaron Boone’s future after NY Yankees’ season ends

“I’m confident in my ability to lead this team, and I trust our organization to construct a competitive roster,” Boone asserted. “Ultimately, nothing replaces winning championship number 28. I’m working tirelessly to be part of the effort to bring that title home.”

Advertisement

Volpe’s season stats

Notwithstanding the criticism surrounding his play, Volpe registered remarkable statistics during the regular season. Reports indicate he was dealing with a shoulder injury, for which he recently underwent surgery, potentially impacting his performance throughout the season.

These are the regular season stats from Volpe:

Games Played (G) 153

At Bats (AB) 539

Runs (R) 65

Hits (H) 114

Home Runs (HR) 19

Runs Batted In (RBI) 72

Stolen Bases (SB) 18

Caught Stealing (CS) 8

Batting Average (AVG) .212

On-Base Percentage (OBP) .272

Slugging Percentage (SLG) .391

On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS) .663

Games at Shortstop (G) 153

Errors (E) 19

Advertisement

Advertisement