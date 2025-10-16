Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman hint Anthony Volpe’s future next season

Anthony Volpe faced significant criticism throughout the season, prompting both Manager Aaron Boone and General Manager Brian Cashman to address his future with the team. They provided insights on the plans and expectations for Volpe.

By Santiago Tovar

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on.
© Mark Blinch/Getty ImagesAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on.

Anthony Volpe giveth with one hand and taketh away with the other in his most recent regular-season performance with the New York Yankees. While he posted impressive offensive statistics, his defense raised concerns, committing numerous errors in the outfield. This inconsistency left fans disgruntled, a sentiment exacerbated when manager Aaron Boone defended him. Now, it seems General Manager Brian Cashman is also voicing his support for Volpe.

Cashman recently addressed Volpe’s future amid concerns over a shoulder injury that hampered him late in the postseason. “I still believe in the player,” Cashman affirmed. We believe in the player, but that doesn’t preclude us from evaluating all roster aspects. He’s 24 years old, and I don’t think the New York stage is too big for him. He’s still navigating his career, and it’s important to remember his age, there’s significant value in that.”

Anticipation builds for Volpe’s return, as he is expected to resume throwing within four months. Boone has already hinted at Volpe’s potential role as the Yankees’ shortstop next season. “Yeah, I mean, he’s right in the mix for that,” Boone stated. “One of the things I’m proudest of with Anthony is his resilience. It was a tough season, in many ways, and he faced a lot of criticism. Yet, I feel he managed those challenges exceptionally well.”

Advertisement

Despite management’s support, Volpe’s 19 errors, which led the American League, have fueled frustration among fans, who see him as a central figure in the team’s struggles this season.

Anthony Volpe disappointed

New York Yankees Anthony Volpe.

Advertisement

Boone’s perspective on the Yankees’ World Series prospects

Having yet to deliver a World Series title in his tenure of 17 years, Boone shared his thoughts on the Yankees‘ championship aspirations for the upcoming season, after failing this year.

Brian Cashman sends clear message on manager Aaron Boone’s future after NY Yankees’ season ends

see also

Brian Cashman sends clear message on manager Aaron Boone’s future after NY Yankees’ season ends

“I’m confident in my ability to lead this team, and I trust our organization to construct a competitive roster,” Boone asserted. “Ultimately, nothing replaces winning championship number 28. I’m working tirelessly to be part of the effort to bring that title home.”

Advertisement

Volpe’s season stats

Notwithstanding the criticism surrounding his play, Volpe registered remarkable statistics during the regular season. Reports indicate he was dealing with a shoulder injury, for which he recently underwent surgery, potentially impacting his performance throughout the season.

These are the regular season stats from Volpe:

  • Games Played (G) 153
  • At Bats (AB) 539
  • Runs (R) 65
  • Hits (H) 114
  • Home Runs (HR) 19
  • Runs Batted In (RBI) 72
  • Stolen Bases (SB) 18
  • Caught Stealing (CS) 8
  • Batting Average (AVG) .212
  • On-Base Percentage (OBP) .272
  • Slugging Percentage (SLG) .391
  • On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS) .663
  • Games at Shortstop (G) 153
  • Errors (E) 19
Advertisement

Survey

Can Volpe help the Yankees in the next season?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Anthony Volpe’s struggles persist despite NY Yankees’ dominant win over Nationals
MLB

Anthony Volpe’s struggles persist despite NY Yankees’ dominant win over Nationals

NY Yankees manager Boone makes clear statement on Volpe amid hitless slump
MLB

NY Yankees manager Boone makes clear statement on Volpe amid hitless slump

oone drops remark that could boost Volpe’s case as Yankees shortstop
MLB

oone drops remark that could boost Volpe’s case as Yankees shortstop

Carter Hart sends honest message to Mitch Marner, Golden Knights upon return to the NHL
NHL

Carter Hart sends honest message to Mitch Marner, Golden Knights upon return to the NHL

Better Collective Logo