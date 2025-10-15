MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly make their first coaching staff moves for next season

The New York Yankees struggled in the postseason, failing to advance to the ALCS. Their performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS highlighted the issues they faced throughout the season, as inconsistency plagued the franchise this year.

In an effort to swiftly rebound from this disappointing campaign, the front office has reportedly made several changes to the coaching staff under the leadership of manager Aaron Boone. According to MLB insider Andy Martino, the Yankees have already made decisions concerning certain members of the coaching team.

“Bit of a shakeup on Yankees’ coaching staff, per sources. Longtime bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first base/infield coach Travis Chapman not returning,” Martino reported on his X account, indicating the vacancies that could attract other coaching talents from around the league.

These coaching adjustments are just one facet of the team’s reorganization strategy for the upcoming season. The Yankees are determined to avoid another close miss at the title, and with the necessary refinements, the front office aims to restore the franchise to its former glory, seeking their first title since 2009.

Mike Harkey #60 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait.

Additional Yankees coaches potentially departing

According to Martino’s report, alongside Harkey and Chapman’s announcements of not returning to the Yankees next year, other personnel may be seeking new opportunities in 2026.

“Yankees hitting coordinator Jake Hirst is reportedly a contender for a position on the Major League staff, while hitting coach James Rowson is considered a significant candidate for the Twins’ managerial vacancy,” Martino shared on his social media account regarding these key figures within the organization.

Harkey reflects on departing the Yankees

Some individuals leave an indelible impact on an organization, and Mike Harkey is undoubtedly one of them. After dedicating 16 years to the Bronx Bombers, he announced his departure, with Martino revealing a heartfelt message Harkey left behind.

“I had a great 16 years, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity I had with the Yankees organization! I wish them nothing but the best!” stated Harkey. These coaching changes are anticipated to significantly influence the strategic plans Manager Aaron Boone is preparing for next season, assuming there are no unexpected developments in his tenure with the team.

