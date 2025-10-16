Brian Cashman sends clear message on manager Aaron Boone’s future after NY Yankees’ season ends

The New York Yankees entered another offseason full of questions, with fans and media alike wondering whether the organization will make changes after another year short of championship glory. Yet, amid the noise, general manager Brian Cashman remains firm in his support of manager Aaron Boone, whose leadership continues to polarize the fan base.

The team’s failure to reach the postseason spotlight has intensified criticism toward Boone’s decision-making and Cashman’s roster construction. Still, both men continue to present a united front, insisting that the Yankees’ pursuit of their 28th World Series title remains relentless.

Speaking to SNY, Cashman offered a strong public defense of his manager, saying: “I think he’s a good manager. He’s one of the better managers. If he was out there right now, he’d get a job rather quickly. Because of our environment, he’s someone that can be second-guessed ten million times over. I don’t care who you put in that, it would be the same with whoever else is in there.”

What is Cashman’s vision for the Yankees’ future?

Cashman emphasized that the organization’s commitment to winning has never wavered under the Steinbrenner family. “The guarantee is always that we’re going to be fighting for it — that’s the one thing that the Steinbrenner family provides for this city,” he said. “The championship-caliber intent is always there.”

He also made a point to outline the separation of responsibilities between the front office and the coaching staff. “It’s our job to put together the talent and provide the team. It’s their job to decide the lineups, who to put in the rotation, who is coming in from the pen, et cetera,” Cashman added.

How does Boone respond to doubts about the Yankees’ direction?

For his part, Boone acknowledged the frustration surrounding the team’s lack of results but maintained confidence in the group’s ability to rebound. “I don’t know — the reality is, we’ve had a really good club. In certain years, probably one of the best clubs in the league,” Boone said. “All I know is, it’s time to dust ourselves off and try to build another club that puts us in position to take a run again.”

The manager also admitted that nothing short of a championship would satisfy expectations in New York. “I can’t answer that because I haven’t got this team to the top of the mountain,” he said. “Until I do, all I can tell you is: I’m confident in my ability to lead this team and I’m confident in our organization to build a team that gives us a chance to win.”

Boone closed with a reflection that captures the relentless pursuit that defines both him and the Yankees organization: “Ultimately, I can’t tell you anything to make you feel good — it’s about us winning number 28. I’m working my butt off to try to be a part of helping us bring that back.”