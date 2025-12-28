NY Yankees may have new starter in 2026 with Cody Bellinger’s future still up in the air

The New York Yankees hope to keep Cody Bellinger for the 2026 MLB season but amid all the drama, they might want to define who the new starter might be, just in case they need to.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Spencer Jones could be getting closer to making his major-league debut. He is a 24-year-old prospect and if called upon, he could land significant playing time right from the get-go.

Hoch wrote, “With light-tower power and improved consistency, Jones is knocking on the big league door with a legitimate chance to force his way onto the Opening Day roster… Though swing-and-miss will probably always be part of his profile, the Yankees believe Jones’ athleticism and muscle have positioned him to compete in a crowded outfield picture.”

Spencer Jones is a highly-touted prospect

Standing at 6’7″, Jones is a versatile outfielder. Besides his size, he has elite power and speed. However, there could be a major concern due to his huge strikeout rates. He is the definition of a swing-and-miss player. However, once he connects, he is an incredibly powerful batter. He had 35 home runs and led the minors in slugging in 2025.

A classic high-risk, high-reward prospect, Jones could become a superstar if he manages to control his strikeouts. However, if he doesn’t, his MLB career could not be successful despite his raw potential.

Bellinger plays a key part on Jones’ future

Of course, all this Jones talk depends purely on what the Bellinger saga concludes. Bellinger is looking for a massive payday and while that situation is still developing, the Yankees option to call up Jones is looking more and more tempting.

Jones could be looking to go elsewhere if the Yankees don’t use him as he turns 25 years old in May. Clock is certainly ticking for the former first round pick. Certainly he is a tempting option for the Yankees, as he has a similar build to Aaron Judge.