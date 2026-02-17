NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver throws shade at NY Yankees with blunt answer about both teams in 2026

The New York Mets and New York Yankees already have enough bulletin board material on each other—and there are still weeks left before the start of the 2026 MLB season. After a wild offseason, Luke Weaver added fuel to the fire with a shot at the Bronx Bombers.

Throughout MLB history, several players have experienced both Mets and Yankees‘ baseball, and what it’s like to play for both organizations in New York. Weaver is one of the latest names to be added to that list.

During the winter, the relief pitcher joined the club in Queens after spending the past three seasons in the Bronx. As he gears up for his first year in Orange and Blue, Weaver rubbed salt on the Bronx Bombers’ wounds.

“I’m going to strongly agree with you right now,” Weaver said, laughing, to a young fan during the NY Mets’ spring training in Port St. Lucie. The kid had told Weaver he made the right decision by joining the Mets, as they “are better than the Yankees.” The Yankees—currently in spring training, too—surely got wind of the latest statement from their former relief pitcher.

Luke Weaver joined the Mets ahead of 2026.

Mets looking Yankee-like

After signing Weaver to a two-year, $22 million contract, the Mets secured a crucial one-two punch to tackle their pitching woes in the 2026 MLB season. Moreover, Weaver is joining former teammate in the Bronx, Devin Williams, who joined the Mets on free agency, too.

Williams put pen to paper on a three-year, $51 million deal with the Orange and Blue. Weaver—who set up Williams often throughout the 2025 campaign—will get a chance to do so again in Queens, as the Mets announced Williams as closer for the upcoming season.

What worked at Yankee Stadium, may as well work out for the Mets at Citi Field. At least, that’s what manager Carlos Mendoza, owner Steve Cohen, and president of baseball operations David Stearns hope for the 2026 MLB season.

Mets are ready

Confidence is at an all-time high for the Mets. That sentiment was made clear as Cohen put the Yankees on notice with a bold comparison and warning shot about his ability to spend. Still, MLB action is always ready to provide rude awakenings, and based on last season, the Mets have no margin for error.

