Amid uncertainty surrounding Tarik Skubal and Jonathan Loaisiga, the New York Yankees claimed right-hander Chase Hampton off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

While Jonathan Loaisiga remains a reported primary relief target for the New York Yankees this offseason, the club made an official addition to its pitching depth on Tuesday, announcing a reunion with right-hander Chase Hampton after claiming him off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

“Earlier today, the Yankees claimed RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles,” the team’s PR department announced on its official X account.

Amid reported interest in free-agent ace Tarik Skubal, expectations are already building around Hampton, a former top-10 Yankees prospect who spent the 2026 season in Baltimore’s organization without appearing in the majors.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, outfielder Randy Arozarena is also reportedly on New York’s radar, creating potential uncertainty surrounding Cody Bellinger’s role on the roster, despite his great performance in 2026.

Earlier today, the Yankees claimed RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) November 17, 2026

Chase Hampton’s highlight performance

Hampton’s standout campaign came during his 2023 professional debut across High-A and Double-A, where he posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts in 106.2 innings (12.2 K/9). He peaked at High-A Hudson Valley, logging a 2.68 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 47 frames while holding hitters to a .179 average.

Advertisement

Even after injuries derailed 2024, he flashed that top-prospect upside during a seven-start rehab stint, posting a 2.41 ERA and .172 opponent average across 18.2 innings, including 5.2 scoreless frames at Double-A Somerset.

How he can help the Yankees next season

Re-acquired off waivers from Baltimore in November 2026, Hampton enters 2027 two years removed from Tommy John surgery after a rocky 2026 recovery campaign (8.18 ERA in 55 innings). A normal offseason should help him regain his pre-injury fastball velocity and command, giving New York a low-risk, high-upside depth arm familiar with its development system.

In 2027, he offers valuable pitching insurance across multiple roles. If his repertoire rebounds, he can provide Triple-A rotation depth for spot starts—or shift into a multi-inning, high-leverage bullpen role where his deceptive release point and sharp breaking balls can play up.

Advertisement

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees re-acquired Chase Hampton off waivers from Baltimore in November 2026.

off waivers from Baltimore in November 2026. Chase Hampton posted a 3.63 ERA and 145 strikeouts during his 2023 professional debut.

and 145 strikeouts during his 2023 professional debut. Chase Hampton recorded a 2.41 ERA across 18.2 innings during his 2024 rehab stint.