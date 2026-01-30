MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, Aaron Judge could see veteran slugger depart for Diamondbacks

The New York Yankees, led by Aaron Judge, entered the offseason open to the idea of retaining veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, but that possibility may be slipping away as other contenders emerge.

Goldschmidt, who has made it clear he is not ready to retire, remains selective about his next move as his career enters its final chapter. While the Yankees have shown interest, projections around the league suggest another destination could make more sense for both sides.

That scenario gained traction this week when a national insider linked Goldschmidt to a familiar organization, hinting that his next stop may reconnect him with unfinished business rather than extend his stay in the Bronx.

Could a familiar reunion reshape Goldschmidt’s final chapter?

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter projected a return to Arizona Diamondbacks, citing both performance trends and roster construction. “A reunion with Paul Goldschmidt still makes a ton of sense, and after posting a .981 OPS in 168 plate appearances against lefties last year, he still has plenty left in the tank,” Reuter wrote.

Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the Yankees high fives teammates after scoring a run. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Arizona has already added Nolan Arenado this offseason, setting the stage for a potential reunion of longtime teammates. With both veterans nearing the end of their careers, the possibility of one final run together carries both competitive and sentimental appeal.

How did Goldschmidt’s season complicate New York’s plans?

Goldschmidt opened the year strong in pinstripes, slashing .338/.394/.495 with six home runs through his first 57 games. A difficult June stretch slowed his momentum, and while he rebounded statistically, his role diminished as younger options emerged later in the season.

Why Arizona could be the better fit moving forward

For Arizona, Goldschmidt represents a low-risk, high-upside option at first base. A one-year deal would align with the club’s competitive window while adding a respected presence to the clubhouse and lineup.

Having spent the first eight seasons of his career with the organization, Goldschmidt’s potential return would close a meaningful loop. As the offseason progresses, that familiarity may ultimately outweigh New York’s interest, setting the stage for a final act where it all began.