NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver clears the air after NY Yankees bag sparks spring training buzz

The New York Mets opened Spring Training with their attention centered on roster battles and early preparation, but an unexpected viral moment briefly shifted the spotlight as Luke Weaver rubbed salt into the New York Yankees‘ wounds while arriving at 2026 spring training.

The right-handed reliever, who signed with the Mets this offseason, was photographed carrying a duffel bag featuring the logo of the Yankees, his former team. Given the intensity of the city’s baseball rivalry, the image immediately fueled online reactions and debate.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Weaver addressed the situation during an appearance on The Show podcast with Joel Sherman. “Luke Weaver hits on dumb bag controversy here. He bleeds orange/blue, so no worries! Luke, a bff of The Show, talks free agency, more in full pod. Joel/I answer viewer questions,” Heyman shared on X.

Weaver explains the viral moment

Weaver, who spent the 2025 season in the Bronx before agreeing to a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets, acknowledged the optics but offered a practical explanation. His first public appearance in Mets colors unintentionally amplified the reaction.

Luke Weaver #30 with Yankees pitches against the Red Sox. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

“I personally just didn’t have anything besides grocery bags. I didn’t really have anything to put my stuff in,” Weaver said. “Part of me didn’t want to take the Yankees bag because I’m not a Yankee, but it was just part of the process.” He also made his position clear as he transitions into his new clubhouse. “I just need people to take a deep breath and know that I love the Mets now.”

Mets focused on baseball, not baggage

Inside the clubhouse, the incident barely registered. Teammates and staff remained focused on bullpen roles, early pitching sessions, and building momentum toward Opening Day.

For the Mets, the priority remains strengthening a relief corps expected to play a pivotal role in 2026. As camp progresses, the brief distraction appears to be fading quickly, leaving Weaver to concentrate on proving his value on the mound rather than answering questions about his luggage.

