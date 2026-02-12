Trending topics:
NY Yankees clarify Ben Rice’s role following Paul Goldschmidt re-signing

The New York Yankees addressed their team plans following Paul Goldschmidt’s re‑signing, providing clarity on roster expectations for Ben Rice ahead of the upcoming season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates.
The New York Yankees recently re-signed Paul Goldschmidt, a move that immediately raised questions about Ben Rice’s role with the team. Rice had emerged as the primary first baseman last season, but with Goldschmidt back in the mix, the team had to clarify how playing time would be divided.

Goldschmidt, a proven hitter against left-handed pitching, is expected to serve as a key bench player. However, the Yankees are committed to keeping Rice as the everyday first baseman, with Goldschmidt providing strategic depth and flexibility.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the plan, according to a report from Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “(Goldschmidt’s) prepared for everything. Obviously, Ben Rice has earned that next step… I’m hoping that even goes up this year, but I see Goldy playing a big role, even if we are all healthy, but more of a role player if we’re all healthy.”

How Goldschmidt fits in

Boone emphasized that Rice will continue to handle the majority of first base duties, while Goldschmidt’s presence allows the Yankees to optimize matchups, especially against left-handed pitching.

Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts to an umpire’s call. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The manager also noted that Rice may catch occasionally when Boone wants Goldschmidt in the lineup versus a lefty, as Giancarlo Stanton retains the designated hitter role.

Rice’s role for 2026

With a healthy roster, Rice is expected to start daily at first base and remain a central piece of the Yankees’ lineup. Goldschmidt’s return adds versatility, giving Boone options to rotate players and maintain offensive balance without disrupting the team’s established rhythm.

