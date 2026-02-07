NY Yankees make key roster move after re-signing veteran first baseman

The New York Yankees have brought back a key piece of their 2025 roster, re-signing veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal. The move gives the Yankees experience and depth at first base as they head into the 2026 season.

New York has been focused on strengthening the right-handed side of its lineup all offseason. Bringing back Goldschmidt, a seven-time All-Star, provides the Yankees with a proven performer who can complement the team’s younger players.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, “First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees are finalizing a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Goldschmidt, 38, returns to the Yankees after hitting .274/.328/.403 for them last season.“

A right knee sprain in August limited his availability and seemed to affect his consistency. He finished September with a .586 OPS but contributed in the playoffs, going 4-for-9. Despite the ups and downs, Goldschmidt showed he can still produce, particularly against left-handed pitchers.

Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the Yankees at bat against the White Sox. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Potential role for 2026

With Ben Rice set as the Yankees’ everyday first baseman, Goldschmidt is expected to serve in a platoon role. His career .981 OPS against lefties makes him a valuable right-handed complement, while his experience provides insurance against injuries to players like Giancarlo Stanton.

Goldschmidt’s return gives the Yankees flexibility in lineup construction, helping to balance opportunities for Rice while keeping a veteran presence ready to contribute in high-leverage situations.

