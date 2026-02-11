Trending topics:
NY Yankees fail to complete re-signing and lose veteran OF to AL Central

The New York Yankees’ attempt to retain a veteran outfielder fell short, as he signed with an AL Central team, adding another challenge to their offseason.

By Alexander Rosquez

Austin Slater #29 of the Yankees bats against the Rays.
The New York Yankees entered the offseason with a clear goal: keep most of the team that made it to the American League Division Series last season. The front office focused on continuity rather than making major changes.

Several key players returned. Trent Grisham accepted the qualifying offer, Cody Bellinger signed a five-year deal to stay in New York, and Paul Goldschmidt reportedly agreed to a one-year contract. Depth pieces like Amed Rosario and Paul Blackburn also returned via free agency.

However, the Yankees failed to complete one of their targeted signings. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Austin Slater agreed to a contract with the Detroit Tigers of the AL Central. Robert Murray of FanSided reported it’s a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite, paying $2 million if Slater makes the major-league roster.

What this means for Austin Slater

Slater, 33, had been linked to the Yankees as a platoon option, especially against left-handed pitching. But the Tigers may offer him a better chance for playing time. His 2025 stint in New York was limited: he went 3-for-25 with no extra-base hits and missed over a month due to a hamstring strain.

Austin Slater #29 of the Yankees makes a catch. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Why Detroit could be a better fit

Detroit’s outfield isn’t as deep or established as New York’s, giving Slater a real shot at contributing. He’ll compete with players like Corey Julks and former Yankee Jahmai Jones for a bench role. For the Tigers, the deal is low-risk and adds depth, while for the Yankees, it’s a reminder that not every free-agent target will return.

