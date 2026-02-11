Red Sox’s Patrick Sandoval breaks silence as trade rumors swirl during spring training

Patrick Sandoval understood what he was signing up for when he joined the Boston Red Sox. In one of baseball’s most intense media markets, roster rumors are part of the daily routine. Still, as spring training opens, the left-hander finds himself in an uncertain spot.

Boston’s rotation has changed significantly since Sandoval agreed to a two-year, $18.25 million deal while recovering from Tommy John surgery. With new arms added and internal options emerging, he currently projects somewhere in the middle to lower end of the depth chart, creating speculation about his future.

On Tuesday, in his first public comments of the spring, Sandoval addressed the trade chatter directly. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the southpaw acknowledged the noise but made it clear that his focus remains unchanged.

Sandoval addresses trade rumors

“I hear them but I can’t control it,” Sandoval said, per Cotillo. “I chose to sign here for a reason, because I wanted to pitch for this team and be a part of this team and help bring a championship back to Boston … I can’t control it, so there’s nothing I can really do.”

Patrick Sandoval #43 of the Red Sox delivers a pitch toward home. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With Boston potentially looking to manage payroll and optimize roster construction, his contract could make him a logical trade candidate. At the same time, teams may be intrigued by his upside, especially considering he has not pitched in a year and a half.

Competition heating up in Boston’s rotation

Sandoval also acknowledged that earning a rotation spot will not be automatic. “I haven’t pitched in a year and a half. I don’t have a right to declare a spot in this rotation,” he said. “The guys we brought in this offseason and the room we have with pitchers, it’s amazing. I think it’s going to bring a lot of healthy competition and hopefully bring out the best in everyone.”

In some ways, the fact that he is drawing trade interest despite the long layoff can be viewed as a positive sign of how he is valued around the league. But as camp progresses, clarity—whether it comes in Boston or elsewhere—may ultimately be what Sandoval is seeking most.

