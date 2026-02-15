NY Yankees reportedly prepare their first roster addition for the 2027 MLB season

It’s a rarity to start discussing roster additions for a future MLB season before even commencing the current one. However, recent rumors suggest the New York Yankees are making strategic moves to bolster their lineup for the 2027 season.

According to Francys Romero’s post on his X account, the Yankees are reportedly set to sign a Hungarian player for the 2027 MLB season. “Hungarian catcher Marko Morua is expected to sign with the New York Yankees beginning January 15, 2027,” Romero stated.

Morua, a distinguished catcher from the international scouting circuit, previously caught the attention of the San Diego Padres. Opting to re-enter the market for more favorable terms, it appears he’s landed a promising deal with New York, as reported by Romero.

As the MLB season gets underway, Yankees fans are optimistic about their team’s prospects. With their sights set on capturing a title—something they haven’t achieved since 2009—the reported strategic additions, like the key decision on former Padres first-round pick ahead of spring training, could help to keep the illusion.

Morua’s European stats

While Morua is yet to debut in the MLB, his performance in European leagues sets him apart in a roster that’s often not populated by European players. Here’s a look at his statistics from various European competitions:

2025 Seniors A (European Championship) Games: 4 | AVG: .583 | OBP: .643 | SLG: .833

2025 U-18 European Qualifier Games: 6 | AVG: .571 | OBP: .640 | SLG: 1.000 | HR: 1 | R: 10

2024 U-23 Qualifier Games: 4 | AVG: .167 | OBP: .333 | SLG: .167

2023 U-18 Qualifier Games: 4 | AVG: .250 | OBP: .333 | SLG: .375 | R: 1

2022 U-15 Qualifier Games: 5 | AVG: .429 | OBP: .579 | SLG: .643 | R: 4



With these impressive stats and the previous interest shown by the Padres, Morua’s addition signals a promising future for the Yankees, who are eager to harness his potential to vie for a championship title.

