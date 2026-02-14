NY Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt reportedly embraces new role heading into the 2026 season

After serving as the primary first baseman last season, Paul Goldschmidt is shifting focus with the New York Yankees. The veteran is taking on a mentorship role to help develop Ben Rice, who is adjusting to first base after spending most of his career as a catcher.

In a report by Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Goldschmidt is embracing the new responsibility. “Goldschmidt is embracing his new role. He remembers when he wasn’t the smoothest first baseman during his minor-league days, and how he began to excel when he started giving it the same type of effort he put into his hitting…”

He added, “Goldschmidt said he had valuable infield coaches throughout the minors, but few of them had played first base every day and knew the nuances of the trade like the veterans.”

Goldschmidt sees potential in Ben Rice

Rice remains in the process of learning first base, with his offensive abilities already established, but his defense is the primary area of focus. Goldschmidt shared confidence in Rice’s skills: “I don’t know much about catching, but at first base, I think he’s got all the physical and mental skills to do it. As he gets more of an opportunity, he’s going to keep getting better.”

Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees reacts after leading off with a double. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rice to get ample reps in spring training

The Yankees plan to provide Rice with as many opportunities as possible during spring training to develop his defensive game. Goldschmidt’s guidance aims to accelerate Rice’s growth at first base while also fostering a culture of veteran leadership within the infield.

