NY Giants HC John Harbaugh makes blunt statement about his new OC Matt Nagy

The New York Giants knew they needed a course correction to change their trajectory in the NFL, and that’s exactly what they did. Recognizing the talent already on their roster, they brought in John Harbaugh as their new head coach, who added multi-champion Matt Nagy to his staff.

The confidence placed in the former Chiefs offensive coordinator is significant—so much so that Harbaugh himself, in recent statements to the press, referred to Nagy as one of the best at his position in the league.

“I expect Matt to be the best ever. I’m hoping he’ll be the best offensive coordinator to ever coach the game; that’s what we’re shooting for,” the former Ravens coach said to the press.

Getting back to the Super Bowl

Harbaugh’s arrival in the Big Apple is no coincidence: the experienced coach already knows what it takes to lift a Vince Lombardi Trophy and aims to do it again with the Giants. In fact, the head coach himself expressed excitement just at the thought of celebrating.

John Harbaugh, head coach of the New York Giants

“I’ve heard people say the parade in New York is the most incredible thing ever,” Harbaugh told Ian O’Connor of The Athletic. “Coach (Tom) Coughlin told me that, and I have a vision, like, ‘Wow, I want it. I want to see that. I want to be in that parade.’

“But with that being said, what I’m thinking about is what the team looks like that earns the right to be in that parade someday. What do we have to build to get there? That’s really what I’m consumed with.”

